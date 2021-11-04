Dec. 14, 1937 — Oct. 24, 2021

Jack Sinclair Welch, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 24, 2021 at his residence in Defuniak Springs, Florida.

Jack was born on December 14, 1937, in Kelso, Washington, to Jack Welch, Sr. and Irene Welch (Losey). Jack’s life took him many places. He spent his early years in the Prairie City, Oregon, area and had very fond memories growing up there. His family later returned to the Kelso area, where he graduated from Kelso High School in 1956.

In 1983, Jack married Patricia Wiley. They resided for a number of years on Bainbridge Island and Renton, Washington, and later in Mesa, Arizona, before her death in 2018. His remaining few years were spent in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee and the Panhandle of Florida.

Jack had a career with Reynolds Aluminum in Longview, Washington, where he retired after 30 years of employment. After retiring, he earned a master’s degree in human resources, and worked for a number of years in personnel and safety management in the Portland and Seattle areas.