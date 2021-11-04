Dec. 14, 1937 — Oct. 24, 2021
Jack Sinclair Welch, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 24, 2021 at his residence in Defuniak Springs, Florida.
Jack was born on December 14, 1937, in Kelso, Washington, to Jack Welch, Sr. and Irene Welch (Losey). Jack’s life took him many places. He spent his early years in the Prairie City, Oregon, area and had very fond memories growing up there. His family later returned to the Kelso area, where he graduated from Kelso High School in 1956.
In 1983, Jack married Patricia Wiley. They resided for a number of years on Bainbridge Island and Renton, Washington, and later in Mesa, Arizona, before her death in 2018. His remaining few years were spent in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee and the Panhandle of Florida.
Jack had a career with Reynolds Aluminum in Longview, Washington, where he retired after 30 years of employment. After retiring, he earned a master’s degree in human resources, and worked for a number of years in personnel and safety management in the Portland and Seattle areas.
Jack and Patricia loved sailing on their boat through the San Juan Islands of Washington and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, often coaching and volunteering his time. He also enjoyed woodworking and cabinetry. He was an avid fan of the Seattle Mariners and loved the music of Van Morrison.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia; and his brother, Jim Welch. He is survived by his four children: Deborah Haviland, Michael Welch and his wife, Leziel, Laurie Wakefield, and Steven Welch and his wife, Melissa; as well as his three stepchildren: Gail Faris and her husband, Bill, Anne Infantino and her husband, Matt, and Jason Wiley. Jack also is survived by 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Jeffrey Welch; and his sister, Judy Persinger.
At his request, there will be no service. At a future date, per his wishes, his cremains will be spread over the kelp beds at Port Townsend, Washington.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.