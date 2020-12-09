June 17, 1931—December 4, 2020

Jack Ray Phillips, 89, Ryderwood, Washington passed away peacefully in Spokane Valley, Washington. Jack was born to Ray and Esther Phillips in Portland, Oregon. He graduated from Sandy Union High School in Sandy, Oregon.

Jack joined the US Navy during the Korean war serving aboard the USS Gregory destroyer and as a Seabee building the runway at Subic Bay in the Philippines.

Jack worked for Portland General Electric Co. over 30 years as a hydroelectric operator at the Oak Grove Hydroelectric plant at Three Lynx, Oregon and later at the T. W. Sullivan Power Plant in West Linn, Oregon.

He retired at Ryderwood remodeling his home there. Jack was a board member for the Ryderwood Improvement and Service Assn. in the early 90’s and was a volunteer fireman, also. He lived across across the street from the lake and spent many hours working to improve the beauty of the lake.

Jack liked to travel and enjoyed the outdoors, watching Championship boxing, and listening to music from the 40’s. He enjoyed family get-togethers and discussing current events. He had a kind and loving heart for animals, especially cats.