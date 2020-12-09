June 17, 1931—December 4, 2020
Jack Ray Phillips, 89, Ryderwood, Washington passed away peacefully in Spokane Valley, Washington. Jack was born to Ray and Esther Phillips in Portland, Oregon. He graduated from Sandy Union High School in Sandy, Oregon.
Jack joined the US Navy during the Korean war serving aboard the USS Gregory destroyer and as a Seabee building the runway at Subic Bay in the Philippines.
Jack worked for Portland General Electric Co. over 30 years as a hydroelectric operator at the Oak Grove Hydroelectric plant at Three Lynx, Oregon and later at the T. W. Sullivan Power Plant in West Linn, Oregon.
He retired at Ryderwood remodeling his home there. Jack was a board member for the Ryderwood Improvement and Service Assn. in the early 90’s and was a volunteer fireman, also. He lived across across the street from the lake and spent many hours working to improve the beauty of the lake.
Jack liked to travel and enjoyed the outdoors, watching Championship boxing, and listening to music from the 40’s. He enjoyed family get-togethers and discussing current events. He had a kind and loving heart for animals, especially cats.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Marian Eleanor. He is survived by his daughters, Terrie (Frank), and Judy, brother Brian, as well as his grandchildren Tonya, Angela, Travis, Christopher, Shawn, Ashley and Sierra along with 17 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, a family graveside service will be Dec. 15 at Longview Memorial Park. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
