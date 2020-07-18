Jack R. Hayes peacefully went to the Lord on July 10, 2020 at his home in Kalama, WA after battling cancer; he was 74 years old. Born to Henry and Irene (Johnson) Hayes, Jack was raised on the family farm outside of Pine City, WA. He attended Pine City Elementary and St. John High School. After the family’s home burnt down, they moved to Spokane where Jack graduated from John R. Rogers High School. Jack soon enlisted with the United States Navy and served in Vietnam on the U.S.S. Valley Forge. Jack held several jobs including a Law Enforcement Officer and Commercial Driver’s License Instructor; however, he will mostly be remembered as a Truck Driver and Volunteer Fireman, occupations for which he dedicated most of his life. He took pride in his work of service, being a Veteran and a Fireman. He was always there for others. Wherever he lived, he knew every neighbor and was ready and willing to lend a hand or just provide loving support. He would go anytime, anywhere to rescue or help someone in need—an enduring quality he passed down to his children.