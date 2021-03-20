 Skip to main content
Jack Odell Lowery, Sr.
Jack Odell Lowery, Sr.

Jack Odell Lowery, Sr.

September 24, 1937 — March 12, 2021

Jack, AKA Jackson, Sweetie, Dad, Grandpa, Papa, Yei, Great Papa, Great Grandpa and Great Yei, was a loving, Christian man. He would help anyone who needed it.

Jack was a retired auto body man. He owned Lowery’s Auto Body in Longview, Wash., and Lakeside Auto Body in Camas, Wash. He loved to do anything artistic; he painted beautiful paintings (he was a Bob Ross fan) and all types of woodworking. If you could imagine it, he could and would build it. He was born in Heavener, Okla., and passed away at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash., due to COVID-19 with his wife and son holding his hands.

Spending time with his wife, child, grandkids and great-grandkids and his dogs was a top thing for him. He was a member of Lacamas Heights Baptist Church in Camas, Wash., and a current member of Spirit of Life in Kelso, Wash. He loved to fish and spent lots of time on Lacamas Lake as well as racing flat track motorcycles in his younger years. He spent many years ferrying the kids to either motorcycle or BMX races for them to participate in.

Jack is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jeanine, at home; son Jack Lowery Jr. of Washougal, Wash.; daughters Sharon (Curt) Smith of Auburn, Wash., and Nicole (Brian) Carlson of Goodyear, Ariz.; grandchildren Don (Lisa), Mike, Ian, Joshua (Rae), Patricia, Laone; great-grandchildren Donovan, Corina, Eleanor and Juno; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Myrtle Lowery; brothers Hiley and Bill; granddaughter Sarah; as well as his niece, Jacqulyn, and his nephew, John.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

