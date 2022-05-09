Jack L. Wardlow

Jan. 1, 1941 — April 23, 2022

Jack Wardlow, beloved teacher, husband, brother, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully April 23 at his home in Kelso.

Jack was born January 1, 1941 to Erma Hall Wardlow and Clyde Duane Wardlow in Hoquiam, Washington, joining his two brothers, Larry and Duane. He graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1959, where he played football, basketball and baseball. After completing an associate of arts degree at Grays Harbor College, Jack graduated from Western Washington University in Bellingham with a degree in education. He earned a master’s degree in teaching from Lewis and Clark College in 1978.

While at Western, Jack met and married his first wife, Anne Mosness. In 1965, a beautiful daughter was born, Jacklyn, named after her dad. That same year, Jack took his first job teaching science and coaching football at Huntington Junior High in Kelso. Jack taught at Huntington for six years before transferring to Kelso High School where he taught biology and coached the sophomore football team.

Jack met his wife, Cindy, on a blind date in 1973 and they were married the following year. In 1975, they were blessed with twin boys, Corey and Jesse. Cindy and Jack had a wonderful 48 years together, living on their lush land in Rose Valley, where they built a house and raised their boys.

Jack loved animals, nature and kids. In his classroom he had turtles, tarantulas, chinchillas and countless other creatures. Many of his students remember a boa constrictor named BaBa, an Iguana named Igi and a raccoon named Rocky. He taught in Kelso for 35 years before retiring in 2000.

But then he didn’t really retire from teaching. He got a call from the principal at Castle Rock High School asking him to teach chemistry for just one year. Over the next eight years, he taught several science classes at Castle Rock High, finally ending his second career as guest speaker at the 2012 graduation.

Jack loved to fish. To supplement his teaching salary, many summers, he fished for salmon in Alaska. He also loved to fish for salmon in the Columbia River. Usually taking his three dogs with him in his boat, he became known on the river as “Three Dog Jack.” He also was famous for his delicious smoked salmon which delighted anyone who was lucky enough to taste it.

In addition to fishing, Jack loved digging clams, camping all over the Northwest with his friends LouAnne and Jay Tabor, skiing at his favorite spot, Anthony Lakes in Eastern Oregon, driving his tractor and spending time with his grandchildren teaching them about animals and nature. He recently taught his youngest grandson at age 6, how to care for his pet gecko.

In 1998, he was able to take a trip to New Zealand, which he thoroughly enjoyed, and later a photo safari to South Africa, where he was able to see in their natural habitat the animals he studied and taught about.

Jack is survived by his wife, Cindy Sorrels Wardlow of Kelso; his sister, Sandra Sterling of Hoquiam; daughter Jacklyn Anne Wardlow of Granite Falls; son Jesse Wardlow of Kelso; grandchildren Madelin Wardlow of Richland Washington, Ashley Wardlow of Haines Oregon, Bailey Wardlow of Longview Washington, Jillian Wardlow of Kennewick Washington, Jared Wardlow of Woodland Washington, and Jax Wardlow of Kelso, Washington. He also is survived by three precious great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by brothers Larry Wardlow and Duane Wardlow; and his beloved, son Corey Wardlow.

A celebration of life is being planned for this summer.