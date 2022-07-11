Jack L. Claypool

Jack lost his battle with Parkinson’s Disease and passed in his Fair Oaks, California, home with his children, Cherie and Michael, by his side.

Jack, and his two older siblings, Frank and Rosemary grew up in Kelso, Washington. Jack was a gifted athlete, an educated man, an Army veteran, a great father and provider, who was honest, hardworking and reliable. He made his family proud and will be dearly missed and never forgotten.