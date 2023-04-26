Mar. 16, 1928—Mar. 28, 2023

LONGVIEW—Beloved husband, father, and friend, Jack E Shumaker died March 28, 2023 at age 95. Jack was born in Hayesville, Ohio to Carl and Marie Shumaker where he lived until he joined the Army in 1946. Upon leaving the service, Jack followed a good friend to Kelso, WA where he met the first love of his life, Jean Porter. He and Jean married in Kelso the following year. Jean preceded him in death in 1980. Jack was blessed to find love for a second time in his life when he met Eleanor Clapp. In 1998 they were married and joined their two families together.

Jack was born into a large family; number six of eleven children. He is survived by his much loved little sister, Donna Fraccione. Donna is still living in Ohio where Jack and Ellie loved to travel most summers to visit.

Jack was a truck driver for most of his adult life. He drove for others for many years until he was able to purchase his own truck and drive for himself.

Jack was very social. He was outgoing and didn’t know a stranger. He and Ellie were snowbirds. They traveled to Yuma Az. each winter where they loved their wonderful Yuma family of friends. Jack belonged to several clubs including the Moose, Eagles, 23 Club, VFW and was a lifetime member of the Elks. Jack loved golf, dancing, card games, old cars, music, and travel. He and Ellie were fortunate to take sail on many cruises. He loved and was incredibly proud of his large and extended family. He and Eleanor went out of their way to make sure everyone got together at least once a year for a huge family Christmas party and dinner.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jean Shumaker, and nine siblings. He is survived by his wife Eleanor Clapp-Shumaker, daughter Rayeann (Steve) Phillips, daughter Jackie (Wayne) Bylsma, son Gary (Julia) Shumaker, daughter Susan Anderson, son Kelly Shumaker, eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He is also survived by his step children, Mitch (Gay Lynn) Clapp, Marty (Lisa) Clapp, Mike (Melissa) Clapp, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Jack touched many lives. The memories shared will live on in each of us.

We will celebrate Jack Shumaker’s life at the Kelso-Longview Elks on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM.

Jack’s favorite charity is the Elks National Foundation. If you would like to remember Jack with a donation arrangements can be made in his name through your local Elks lodge.