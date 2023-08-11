Dec. 6, 1941—Aug. 4, 2023
KELSO—Jack D. Nelmark, 81, of Kelso, WA died August 4, 2023.
He was born December 6, 1941 in Chicago, IL and moved to the local area when he was five. Jack graduated from RA Long High School in 1960 and he was a pipefitter for Local 26 for many years.
Jack loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially fly fishing.
In 2002 he married Sharon Nelmark, also surviving him are his brother Whitey Nelmark; son Greg (Colleen) Nelmark; daughter Trish Nelmark and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents Hjalmer and Ann Nelmark.
A funeral service will be held August 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Steele Chapel.
