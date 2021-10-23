Jack D Kisch

Nov. 22, 1926 — Oct. 7, 2021
Jack Kisch passed away peacefully on October 7, 2021, at home with his loving wife by his side. He was 94.
Jack was of the greatest generation of gentlemen with a kind heart and a gentle, loving soul. He loved people, boats, and working with his hands. Born in Longview, Washington, to Frank Nick Kisch and Laura Christina Kisch (Bernard), he was the youngest of five siblings.
Jack was a WWII veteran. After his discharge from the Army, Jack met and married the love of his life, Marilyn Masterson, at a roller rink in Longview. They were married for 72 years. In 1955, Jack moved his family to Goleta to help his father-in-law, Ralph Masterson, work on his lemon and avocado groves.
Jack fell in love with the sea. He began building and racing sail boats and affectionately became known as “Capt. Jack.” In 1962, he moved to Ventura and opened the boat shop Jack’s Marina. In 1968, he returned to Santa Barbara to open Harbor Boat Sales on State Street. Whether sailing, water skiing, fishing, rafting or watching the big ships navigate the Columbia River, he loved the water…even frozen water. In his 50s, Jack took up ice skating and became an amateur ice dancer and won many trophies during local and statewide competitions. Jack joined the Elks Lodge in Longview and continued to be an active member in the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613. His friendly personality, building talent and willingness to help were recognized with many awards including the Man of the Year, 2006-2007 and the Per Ken Todd Award ,2017-2018.
Jack was a skilled wood worker. For many years he contributed his craftmanship to building wooden toys for the Unity Shoppe. At the age of 84, Jack built an 18-foot wooden canoe in his garage to the delight of friends and neighbors who would stop by to watch the progress. Jack could be found tinkering in the garage up to his very last day.
Jack is survived by his wife, Marilyn Kisch (Masterson); daughter, Darilyn and her husband, Joel Myers; son, John and his wife, Angela Kisch; daughter, Laura Perry; and grandsons, Carl Perry and Conrad Perry.
There are no services planned. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity is requested.
