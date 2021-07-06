 Skip to main content
Jack Blair Davis
Jack Blair Davis

March 31, 1942 — June 1, 2021

Jack Blair Davis is survived by his loving wife, Theresa, and a large loving family. Jack grew up in Ostrander and was the eldest son of Jack and June (Blair) Davis. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1960. Jack will be deeply missed.

His memorial service is from noon to 3 p.m. on July 24, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Grange.

