Jack Allen Bauer

May 7, 1953 — Sept. 12, 2021
Jack Bauer passed away in Kelso, Washington, Sept. 12, 2021, at age 68. He was born in Kenai, Alaska. Over the years, he resided in both Oregon and Washington.
Jack drove trucks for 21 years for Franz Bakery. He enjoyed Black Bears baseball, the Kelso High School football team and the Annual PIR Swap Meet. He also donated pastries to the Kelso police and fire departments. Jack loved serving the community and truly cared about his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; children, Robin (Erik), Jacob and Joshua; grandchildren; and Jack’s siblings. A Celebration of Life (barbecue) takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso, Washington. gofundme.com/f/In-Honor-Of-Jack-Bauer.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.