Jack Allen Bauer

May 7, 1953 — Sept. 12, 2021

Jack Bauer passed away in Kelso, Washington, Sept. 12, 2021, at age 68. He was born in Kenai, Alaska. Over the years, he resided in both Oregon and Washington.

Jack drove trucks for 21 years for Franz Bakery. He enjoyed Black Bears baseball, the Kelso High School football team and the Annual PIR Swap Meet. He also donated pastries to the Kelso police and fire departments. Jack loved serving the community and truly cared about his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; children, Robin (Erik), Jacob and Joshua; grandchildren; and Jack’s siblings. A Celebration of Life (barbecue) takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso, Washington. gofundme.com/f/In-Honor-Of-Jack-Bauer.