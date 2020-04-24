Ivars Sommers

Ivars Zommers Passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at his home in Longview, Wash., he was 81 years old. He was born in Latvia to Janis and Marija Zommers. He immigrated to the United States with his family in 1949 at the age of 11. Ivars attended Kelso schools until his junior year when they moved to Longview. He graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1957 and spent one year studying at LCC. He began his long career at Weyerhaeuser where he started on the green chain, worked his way up to being head sawyer at the Hycom, and finished his career in the carrier garage. He worked there for 45 years before retiring in 2003. He enjoyed sports, fishing, Friday afternoons with his friends, and producing home grown tomatoes, of which he consumed copious amounts. Ivars was also the best Santa Clause ever to the young ones as well as the adults in the family. One of his most endearing qualities was the ability to be funny without trying nor even realizing he was. We will all miss those up roaring moments. He is survived by his wife Linda Zommers, sister Anda Nelles, son Scott Zommers, step-daughter Tami Perry, step-son Todd Perry and grandchildren Zachary and Ashley Zommers, Jozef Wilson, Sara and Lillian Perry and Tami Turner.