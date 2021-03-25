March 27, 1936- March 21, 2021
Irene Lemen passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 21, 2021.
Irene was born on March 27, 1936 in Bisbee, Ariz., to Paul and Jane Amaro. She met the love of her life Edward, in 1958 in Boron, Calif. They got married in Las Vegas, on February , 1959. They were married for 62 years. They had their son Edward Lemen III on September 27, 1959. They moved to Longview, Wash., in 1974.
Irene worked at the Triangle Bowling Alley for many years. She was very involved in her church, and loved being a grammy.
She is survived by her husband Bud, sisters Jennie and Arlene, brother Victor, her son Ed, her daughters Sandy and Arlene, grand daughters Samantha and Dani, and great grandchildren Beckham and Bailey. She loved being a grammy, and she loved her family immensely. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
