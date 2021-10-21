 Skip to main content
Ira "Buster" James Bopp
Ira "Buster" James Bopp

Jan. 2, 1941 — Oct. 6, 2021

Ira “Buster” Bopp, age 80, passed away October 6, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; son, Lonnie (Kim) Bopp; daughter, Brenda (Preston) Polasek; grandsons, Alex and Levi Polasek; and sister, Vera. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ned and Betty; sisters, Ruth, Ruby and Grace; and brother, Nathan.

Ira will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all those he knew.

A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, October 23, at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Kelso, followed by a military graveside service.

