Ira "Buster" James Bopp

Ira “Buster” Bopp, age 80, passed away October 6, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; son, Lonnie (Kim) Bopp; daughter, Brenda (Preston) Polasek; grandsons, Alex and Levi Polasek; and sister, Vera. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ned and Betty; sisters, Ruth, Ruby and Grace; and brother, Nathan.