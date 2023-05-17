April 15, 1933—May 8, 2023

LONGVIEW—Inez M. Petersen was born on April 15, 1933, and passed away on May 8, 2023 at the age of 90. Inez loved her Lord Jesus Christ and was eager to tell people about the love of God, the salvation he offers, and the difference He can make in a person’s life. She was a student of the Bible, beginning at Multnomah School of the Bible and continuing for the rest of her life in order to understand all that God has done for us.

Inez was an intelligent, kind, and thoughtful woman. She was valedictorian of her high school class in Sandpoint, Idaho. She taught piano and organ for many years, with a special love for sacred and classical music. She accompanied many choirs, quartets, and soloists over the years. She worked as a church secretary and enjoyed bringing new organization to the office. She embraced early computer technology, and mastered DOS, boot disks, and floppy disks back in the day. Later, she took classes and became a real estate agent.

She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crochet, cake decorating, and traveling.

Inez is survived by daughter Kathy (Wade) Patterson; son Edward (Julie) Petersen; grandchildren: Deborah Scharfenberg, John Scharfenberg, Edward Petersen Jr., Alexa (Don) Kimball, Rachel (Nick) White; and great-grandson Butcher Vedrode. She was preceded in death by her husband George Petersen, brothers Kenneth Mott and Stanley Mott, and her parents, Gerald Mott and Linda Mott.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 3:00 p.m., at Grace Bible Fellowship, 300 S. 10th Ave, Kelso, WA, with Pastor Calvin Blom officiating.