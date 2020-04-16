× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 19, 1929—March 28, 2020

Ilse Twitchell, 91, of Kelso, died March 28, 2020, at an Adult Care Home. She was born on February 19, 1929, Duisberg, Germany, to Christian and Bertha (Brezing) Becker. Ilse moved to Castle Rock, WA. from Duisberg, Germany in 1952.

Mrs. Twitchell was always a happy, outgoing person who loved family, friends, talking to people and cooking. She worked at Foxx Bowl bowling alley restaurant for many years until her retirement.

Surviving is five children, Ralph Rogers of Kalama, WA., Harry Rogers, Tucson, AZ., Ronald Twitchell Jr., SilverLake, WA., Cindy Jimenez, Portland, OR. and Phillip Twitchell, Phoenix, AZ. She has 8 Grandkids and 17 Great-Grandkids.

Husband Ronald Twitchell Sr., Brothers Werner, George & Willi Becker, Sisters Emilie Kasper, and Irene preceded her in death.

A celebration of her life will be determined at a later date.

