KELSO—Ida (Lorraine) Farnsworth passed away peacefully at home July 11 at the age of 92. She was born to Clayton and Alyce Davolt in Kelso WA. She was married to Alva Ballinger and had five children: Diana Keller, Donna (Ken) Roggenkamp , Douglas (Kathy) Ballinger, Dale (Diane) Ballinger and Debra (Bruce) Marshall. She was married to Daniel Farnsworth and had one daughter, Danielle Barrett, and two stepchildren, Rhonda Mayer and Daniel Farnsworth Jr. She has many grand, great, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Daniel, her daughter Debra, step daughter Rhonda, brother Wayne Davolt and sister Nadine MacKenzie. She worked at Montgomery Wards and retired from the Kelso School District. She volunteered at St. John’s Hospital including the Gift Shop and many hours with the Scholarship Fund. Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, August 19, 10:00 AM at Calvary Community Church in Longview. Cookies, punch, and coffee will be served. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
