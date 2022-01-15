Hugh R. Francisco

Dec. 25, 1923 — Jan. 4, 2022
Hugh Francisco passed away at the age of 98. He grew up and attended school in Toutle Lake, Washington. After spending time in the Navy and the Army, he began a career working for the Atomic Energy Commission and later for U.S. Customs.
Hugh married Lolita Joyce Holten in 1945. They had many adventures and traveled the world during their 61-year marriage.
Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, Madge (Perry) Rainboth and Pleasant McDaniel Francisco; his stepfather; Bill Rainboth; sisters Beverly Ann Coburn and Carol Stine; brother Donald Bruce Francisco; and son Scott Romar Francisco. He is survived by his daughter, Connie Francisco Tiemens; his son-in-law, Mike Tiemens; his granddaughters Destiny, Anna and Anika; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Castle Rock Library, the Salvation Army or the Castle Rock Eagles Aerie.
A full obituary can be found at https://www.hubbardfh.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.
