July 4, 1945 — May 5, 2021

Howard L. Mason was born July 4, 1945, to Howard L. and Marie H. Mason. Howard attended Castle Rock High School and graduated in 1963. He served in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1969 and is a Vietnam veteran.

Howard was elected to two terms on the Castle Rock School Board. He also was elected to two terms on the Castle Rock City Council, and he was President of the Castle Rock/Toutle Little League for two years. Howard worked 41 years at Weyerhaeuser before retiring in 2007.

Howard is survived by his wife, Jeannette Mason of Castle Rock; two children, Howard Mason of Yakima, Wash., and Rebecca CenTanni of Idaho; four stepchildren, Kevin Ellsworth and Louana (Pat) Vick of Longview, Wash., Cindy (Layne) DeMonbrun of Centralia, Wash., and Jamie Ellsworth of Puyallup, Wash.; and his sister-in-law, Darlene Mason, of Rainier, Ore.

Howard was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brothers James H. and George H. Mason. He also was preceded in death by his best friend, Roger Curry.

Howard’s greatest joy was his family, his roses and taking care of his yard.

There will be a private family internment Saturday May 15, 2021. The family will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date.