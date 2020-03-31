March 6, 1930—March 20, 2020

Howard K. Hopkins lived to be 90 years old, which was not enough. No amount of time would have been enough for him to have adored his family and enjoyed his life as much as he wished.

Howard was born in Portland, Oregon on March 6, 1930. His mother took the train into the hospital from their home in Timber, a wide spot in the road between Vernonia and Banks, two slightly wider spots in the road situated in the very northwest corner of the Oregon map. His dad was stationed in Timber as a fireman on the Southern Pacific Railroad. Timber – the place and the tree product – would echo through his life.

He spent his boyhood in Albany, Oregon where he met his first love: flying. Beginning at the age of 16, he spent every free hour and every penny for flying lessons. He flew small planes for fun until his age finally grounded him some years ago.

When his family moved to Oakridge, Oregon, he met his second and most important love of his life, his wife of 69 ¾ years, Velma Cline Hopkins. With her help, he made it through the Korean War as an aircraft mechanic, then Oregon State College with a degree in forestry.

