March 6, 1930—March 20, 2020
Howard K. Hopkins lived to be 90 years old, which was not enough. No amount of time would have been enough for him to have adored his family and enjoyed his life as much as he wished.
Howard was born in Portland, Oregon on March 6, 1930. His mother took the train into the hospital from their home in Timber, a wide spot in the road between Vernonia and Banks, two slightly wider spots in the road situated in the very northwest corner of the Oregon map. His dad was stationed in Timber as a fireman on the Southern Pacific Railroad. Timber – the place and the tree product – would echo through his life.
He spent his boyhood in Albany, Oregon where he met his first love: flying. Beginning at the age of 16, he spent every free hour and every penny for flying lessons. He flew small planes for fun until his age finally grounded him some years ago.
When his family moved to Oakridge, Oregon, he met his second and most important love of his life, his wife of 69 ¾ years, Velma Cline Hopkins. With her help, he made it through the Korean War as an aircraft mechanic, then Oregon State College with a degree in forestry.
After gathering forestry experience all over the State of Oregon, Howard started work on June 1, 1958 as a Tree Farm Supervisor on the Northwest Oregon Tree Farm of The Longview Fibre Company. Howard would work for Longview Fibre for the next 36 years, first in Longview, then in Vernonia, Oregon, then back in Longview. Vernonia was at the heart of the 150,000 acres of timber that Howard managed, and it was where the Hopkins family called home from 1971 to 1988. Slim and long-legged, Howard cut a familiar figure in Vernonia with his park ranger-style tan pants, tucked-in plaid shirt and “cork” boots.
He also liked to involve his kids in his work, taking them for long drives on barely passable logging roads, which always ended in a short conversation with a logging crew, or maybe an inexplicable observation of a – what? – a valley? an unlocked gate? maybe that clearcut? It was never quite clear. But the kids were happy to come along, if only to complain about the bumpy road, share lunch out of his standard issue metal domed lunch box, or to cajole him into singing “The Logger Song.”
Off work, Howard wanted nothing more than to watch his kids grow, attend every game, recital and scout camp, sneak off for a few hours of flying, and then start all over when the grandkids started to appear. He had an easy smile, but an easier and wider smile for his kids and grandkids.
Howard spent the last six years of his career back in Longview, supervising log exports. He retired on June 1, 1994. After retiring, he and Velma traveled the country in a series of travel trailers, finally agreeing that Queen Valley, Arizona was the best place to spend winters.
He never found room in his heart for hate (with the possible exception of the University of Oregon football team) until later in life when he met his most hated foe, Parkinson’s Disease, which robbed him of his independence and eventually contributed to his death.
He always considered himself a forester, a flyer, and a family man. He will be remembered for his generosity, his quick wit, and his love for Velma.
Howard passed away on March 20 after suffering a head injury at his home in Vancouver, Washington. He is survived by his wife Velma, their three children, Mark (and Sally) Hopkins, Teresa (and John) Shine, and Janice (and Drew) Tracy. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. His ashes will be interred in Willamette National Cemetery at a later date due to coronavirus restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
