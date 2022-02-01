March 16, 1939 — Jan. 28, 2022
Howard James Quaife, age 82, of Castle Rock, Washington, died at his home on January 28, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on March 16, 1939 in Longview, Washington, to Ronald E. and Mable (Buckner) Quaife. Howard went through schools in Castle Rock and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics through the University of Washington. Howard was an executive at Boeing Computer Services.
He enjoyed boating, skiing, hiking, biking in the U.S. and Europe; reading; computers; and economics. Howard was a member of the Duwamish Yacht Club. Howard was a combination of nerd and athlete. He had a dry wit and was ferocious in his dedication to his family.
Howard is survived by his daughter, Cammy Bliss, and her husband, Kevin, of Yakima, Washington; sister Donna Quaife of Castle Rock; niece Michele Renfro of Castle Rock; two nephews: Steve Quaife and Ron Quaife III, both of Longview; and one great-niece and one great-nephew. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Ronald Quaife Jr.; and a nephew, Kevin Quaife.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Hubbard Funeral Home in Castle Rock with a burial to follow at Whittle Hubbard Cemetery, also in Castle Rock.
The family requests donations be made to your favorite charity.
Hubbard Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Families also can read the obituary and share memories at www.hubbardfh.com.
