Feb. 11, 1986 – Feb. 25, 2023

An Angel Gets Her Wings

LONGVIEW—A true angel was taken from us far too soon. Holly Raquel Gipson, the daughter of Alan Gipson and Linda Petersen Gipson was born on February 11, 1986 at Monticello Medical in Longview, WA. She passed away at her home in Vancouver, WA on February 25, 2023.

She attended Mark Morris High School and graduated in 2004. Her admiration for her maternal grandmother, Elsie Petersen, a well known nurse at Monticello Medical inspired Holly to enroll in the two year nursing program at Lower Columbia College where she earned her Registered Nursing degree. Thereafter she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Her love of babies brought her to her passion of working in the Labor and Delivery unit at St. John’s Hospital.

Holly loved with all of her heart, made friends with everyone whom she met and surrounded herself with family. She was known for her sweet disposition, her kindness to others and her selflessness in that she always put another person before herself. Holly’s greatest character trait was that she saw the good in all people, and it was not in her nature to speak unkindly or utter a negative word about others. She cherished and helped raise her step children, the light of her life, daughter and son of beloved Chris, the love of her life. She loved spending time traveling with family and friends, and was particularly close to her mother Linda and her brother Chad. She was a consummate animal lover and even fancied herself as a bit of a magician in being able to teach her dog and cat unusual tricks.

Holly will be sadly missed by her family and friends, her co-workers and all the mothers and babies whose lives she touched with her compassionate care at the hospital.

Holly is survived by her mother Linda Petersen Gipson and Linda’s partner Benjamin Kaminash of Longview WA; her father Alan Gipson and his wife Terrie of Pomeroy WA; her brother Chad Gipson and his wife, Erin of Camas WA; her beloved partner Chris Meadows and his children Jasmine and Landon of Vancouver WA; her pets, Cooper, Vinnie, and Nugget.

She was embraced by her extended family who also survive her: her cherished nieces: Brynn, Allie and Lauren Gipson of Camas WA; her grandmother Janice Gipson of Mesa AZ; her aunts and uncles, Eileen Petersen Misiewicz and her husband Leonard of Longview WA; Julie Petersen Comfort and her husband Dave of Tacoma WA; Lorrie Gipson Evans and her husband John of Mesa AZ; and her lifelong friend Lindsay Trahanes Harper of Vancouver WA.

She was peceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Einar and Elsie (Stensrud) Petersen and her paternal grandfather, Leland Gipson.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 18th at 11:00 AM in the Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park with a reception following.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that remembrances be made to DogPaw Off Leash Parks of Vancouver at www.dogpawoffleashparks.org, Humane Society For Southwest Washington at www.southwesthumane.org or Humane Society of Cowlitz County at www.cowlitzhumane.com.