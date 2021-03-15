 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holly Lewis
0 entries

Holly Lewis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

September 21, 1926—March 3, 2021

For a full obituary, please visit the Steele Chapel website at: https://www.longviewmemorialpark.com/obituaries/obituary-listings

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Talking to family & friends about racism

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News