Hilma Elida Whiteside

February 16, 1933 — June 27, 2022

Hilma Elida (Johnson) Whiteside was born February 16, 1933, and died June 27, 2022. She was born to Hannah Louise (Byman)and Frank Oscar Johnson. Hilma graduated from R.A. Long High School with the class of “52.”

She was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister. She is survived by sisters, Shirleen (Dean) Fuqua and Linda (Jerry) Grauman; her children, Hannah (James) Almos, Elaine (Frank) Brown, Debra (Randy) Bernard and Frank (Pam) Elke; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews;and a special friend, Linda Cole.

She loved the Seahawks and Mariners — especially Kyle Seager, bowling, card making, dancing and working in the yard. She was a member of the Eagles and Faith Fellowship Church in Kelso, Washington. She loved the Lord and spending time with her family.

She was a hugger and there was never a person who was a stranger. She loved her caramel frappes and caramel ice cream.

She was surrounded by family and friends at time of passing. Her memorial service takes place at Green Hills Cemetery, 1939 Mount Brynion Road, Kelso Washington. Viewing takes place from 9 am. to 4:45 p.m. July 7, 2022, with the service starting at 5 p.m. A celebration of life takes place after the service at 6:30 p.m. at the International Longshoremen’s hall, 617 14th Ave., Longview.

Interment takes place at 1:30 p.m. July 8. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ILWU Auxiliary 14 of Longview, Washington; or to Faith Fellowship Church in Kelso, Washington.