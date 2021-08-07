 Skip to main content
Hilda Otwell Penix
February 24, 1942 — July 16, 2021

Hilda Otwell Penix, 79, of Kelso passed away July 16, 2021, of heart failure at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. She was born February 24, 1942, in Ruston, Louisiana, to Edward and Artie Otinell.

Hilda is survived by her son, Jimmy (Debbie) Penix; and her dear friend, Gena Dutton-Guard.

She was preceded in death by her mother; her stepfather, James McGee; her husband, Chester Penix; two sons, Clyde and Dale Penix; and a half brother/sister, Calvin and James McGee.

She has been cremated under the direction of Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. Her remains will be returned to Louisiana for burial with her husband and sons.

No service will be held.

