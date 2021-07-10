Herbert "Scotty" Randolph Miller

Herbert retired from Weyerhaeuser after many years of service. He also enjoyed doing mechanic work on his family’s and friends’ vehicles. He was known “as the guy that probably had that one part you could not find.” He enjoyed reading his Bible and quoting scripture. He was a true follower of Christ. He enjoyed going dancing with the love of his life, Carol, and their friends. He was an amazing and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.