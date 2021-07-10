November 19, 1929 — February 19, 2021
Funeral services for Herbert “Scotty” Randolph Miller, 92, of Longview, will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, at New Hope City Church with Pastor Scott Olin officiating.
Herbert was born November 19, 1929, in Townsend, Tenn., the son of the late Mary Margaret Miller Scott and Roy Scott, he passed away on February 19, 2021.
Herbert retired from Weyerhaeuser after many years of service. He also enjoyed doing mechanic work on his family’s and friends’ vehicles. He was known “as the guy that probably had that one part you could not find.” He enjoyed reading his Bible and quoting scripture. He was a true follower of Christ. He enjoyed going dancing with the love of his life, Carol, and their friends. He was an amazing and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Carol Miller of Longview; daughter Brenda Miller of Kelso; daughter and son-in-law Terri and Jim Morgan of Clatskanie, Ore.; daughter Peggy Miller and significant other Bob Mack of Longview; daughter and son-in-law Connie and Mark Stroud of Longview; son Danny Miller of Longview; son and daughter-in-law Jerry and Sharlo Miller of Longview; daughter and son-in-law Deanna and Louie Dalbalcon of Lufkin, Texas; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Roy Jr. and Gene Miller.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones at New Hope City Church located at 1416 Commerce Ave., in Longview at 1 p.m. on July 17, 2021. A reception will follow.
