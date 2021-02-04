Herbert "Bert" Payne

July 12, 1935—January 7, 2021

Bert passed away on January 7, 2021 with his family at his side. Bert was born July 12, 1935 to Herbert and Lucille (Belasco) Payne in Denver, Colorado. He was a journeyman mechanic at Fibre for 28 years.

Bert is Survived by his wife, Cheryl Judkins Payne, daughters, Kimberly (Damon) Fox and Theresa (Andy) Morgan, sons, Christopher, Dennis, Bill Payne, and Alan Dunn, as well as many grandchildren and great-grand children.

Bert is preceded in death by his oldest son Chuck Fischer, who passed in 2005.

A military funeral for Bert will be held later in the spring.