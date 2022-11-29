 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henry "Art" Simanson

Dec. 23, 1934—Nov. 16, 2022

On November 16, 2022, Henry “Art” Simanson, 87, passed away peacefully in Pullman, Washington. Art was preceded in passing by his wife, Rebe; sister, Carol; and brother, Ron.

Those left to cherish his loving memory are his children: Rick, Ty, Greg, Kathy, and 7 grandchildren. Art worked for the Seattle Public Library for over 25 years. He also enjoyed bowling with his wife for over 50 years.

