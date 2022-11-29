On November 16, 2022, Henry “Art” Simanson, 87, passed away peacefully in Pullman, Washington. Art was preceded in passing by his wife, Rebe; sister, Carol; and brother, Ron.

Those left to cherish his loving memory are his children: Rick, Ty, Greg, Kathy, and 7 grandchildren. Art worked for the Seattle Public Library for over 25 years. He also enjoyed bowling with his wife for over 50 years.