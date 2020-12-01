November 12, 1932—November 22, 2020

Helene Balch, 88, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away Sunday November 22, 2020 in Longview, Wash. She was born November 12, 1932 in Czechoslovakia to Wenzel and Maria (Magdalena) Wenisch.

She met the love of her life, David Balch, when he was a young US soldier stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. The two were married in Germany and Helene began her life in the United States soon after. Helene did not speak English when she moved here, but got lots of practice when she was hired as a cook at the Toutle School District.

Helen was the quintessential German woman—a good Catholic who loved her family and a good beer! She enjoyed trips to the casino, was a talented knitter and crocheter and was an amazing cook. Helene knitted many items that were donated to St. Mary Catholic Church in Castle Rock or gifted to family members. Helene was preceded in death by her husband, David; grandson, David Michael Balch; parents, Wenzel and Maria; brother Sep.

She is survived by her children, Ron Balch, Hank Balch and David Balch; daughter, Helene Meyers; sisters, Mitzi, Lene and Frieda; 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.