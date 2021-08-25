Helen Rose Hafner

June 10, 1925 — Aug. 12, 2021

Helen left to be with the Lord on August 12, at age 96, after a long illness. She was born June 10, 1925, in Chiliwack, British Columbia, to George and Marie (DeMoor) Caus. After finishing high school, she went on to become a registered nurse after graduating from St. Paul’s Nursing School in Vancouver, B.C.

Helen then came to the United States and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham, Washington. While there, she met Sister Gonzaga Groush, a nurse anesthetist who encouraged Helen to specialize in the same field, which she did after graduating from Mercy Hospital in Chicago. She eventually became a U.S. citizen.

In the meantime, Sister Gonzaga had come to Longview to work with the other nuns who were nurses at St. John (then St. John’s) Hospital. When there was an opening for another nurse anesthetist, she wrote to Helen and urged her to apply. She was promptly hired in 1954. At that time there were no (perhaps one?) doctors of anesthesia in the area, so it was up to the nurse anesthetists to administer anesthesia before surgeries.