Helen Lorraine McGlinchy

March 23, 1933—November 5, 2020
Helen, 87, died November 5, 2020.
She was born March 23, 1933, in St. Ignatius, Mont., to Burt & Ruth Prescott. She was the seventh of 11 children in the family. At the age of eight her family moved to Sunnyside Wash. She met and married Jim McGlinchy in 1953 in Kodiak, Alaska.
Helen was a homemaker raising her three children, while maintaining her love of her home, baking, sewing and taking care of her yard. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In their later years, Helen and Jim enjoyed traveling in their RV to various places and visiting family along the way. Family reunions with all of her siblings each year were a highlight in Helen’s life. Helen’s happiest times were when she had her family around her.
Surviving Helen are her three children, Karen Stonebraker of Longview, Larry McGlinchy (Janette) of Beaverton, Ore., and Gayle Acker (Matt) of Longview; nine grandchildren, Heather (Justin), Justin (Elaina), Tristin (Alisha), Cambria (Lane), Kelsey (Garrett), Landon (Anna), Spencer (Madeline), and Meleah; 19 great-grandchildren, Parker, Daeza, Dayanna, Dayton, Dash, Pierce, Mallory, Merrit, Talmage, Tilly, Hudson, Hazel, Gwendolyn, Gordon, Ellie, Leroy, Hyrum, Wren, and Royal. Her siblings, Ralph (Alice), Marjie (Charles), Betty, Joyce, and Barbara.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jim McGlinchy, a son-in-law, Mike Stonebraker; a grandson, Mathew McGlinchy, two sisters and two brothers.
A private family service will be held due to Covid-19 restrictions
