Helen “Joyce” Russeff passed away May 2nd, 2020 in Longview, Wash. She was born in Kelso, Wash. 10/05/31 to Charles D. & E. Grace Root. She is survived by a brother Chuck Root & his family of Oregon, her children: Mitch (Marzy), Terry (Beth), Marty (Rod), Virginia, Tim, Richard, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and was preceded in death by a daughter, Jerri Diane Campbell. A service will be planned at a later date.