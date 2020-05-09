Helen "Joyce" Russeff
0 entries

Helen "Joyce" Russeff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

October 5, 1931—May 5, 2020

Helen “Joyce” Russeff passed away May 2nd, 2020 in Longview, Wash. She was born in Kelso, Wash. 10/05/31 to Charles D. & E. Grace Root. She is survived by a brother Chuck Root & his family of Oregon, her children: Mitch (Marzy), Terry (Beth), Marty (Rod), Virginia, Tim, Richard, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and was preceded in death by a daughter, Jerri Diane Campbell. A service will be planned at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Russeff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News