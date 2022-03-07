July 3, 1918 — Feb. 24, 2022

Helen Golon, 103, of Longview died peacefully in her sleep February 24, 2022. She was born July 3, 1918, in Bear Creek, Montana, to Jerry and Katherine (Sankovich) Sudar. The family moved to the Stella, Washington, area in 1921.

When asked, she replied on her 100th birthday her lifetime creed was, “Always be friendly and happy with people.” She loved her time spent living along the Cowlitz River. She enjoyed hiking, fishing and many other outdoor activities.

As a devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She also was a lifetime member of the Catlin Grange. In April 1936, she married Joseph Golon. She worked at J.C. Penney while Joe was in the Army during World War II. She cared for her ill mother Katherine from 1941 until her passing in 1972.

Joe, who owned and operated the Pacific Shoe Shop in Kelso for many years, preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by eight brothers and sisters. Mrs. Golon is survived by nieces Janice Valentine (Jerry) of Kirkland, Washington; Carol McGaughan of Longview; Kathy Gwin (Chuck) of Shelton, Washington; nephews Darrell Pilat (Sandy) of Kent, Washington; Lester Sudar (Judy) of Neilton, Washington; and Jerry Sudar (Kristine) and Lon Sudar (Michelle), both of Longview. She also is survived by numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, great-great-nephews, as well as many cousins.

A funeral Mass is planned for 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, preceded by a rosary at 12:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Kelso, Washington. Father Michael Barbarossa will be officiating. A viewing is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home, as well as at the church 30 minutes before the rosary. Masks are required at the church service and social distancing is available for people who are immunocompromised.