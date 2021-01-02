Helen Gieseke

June 8, 1931 – December 3, 2020
Helen June Stewart Gieseke passed peacefully at home on December 3, 2020.
She was born in Yakima, Wash., on June 8, 1931. She attended school in Cowiche Wash., where she met her future husband, Roger L. Gieseke at Highland High School. (They were locker partners.)
On December 28, 1949 they were married in Yakima, Wash. After their marriage they resided in Cheyenne, WY where Roger was stationed in the Air Force. Their first two children were born there.
In 1953 the family moved to Seattle. Helen was a role model of the working woman in the 50’s and 60’s, doing her best to balance work and home life, as did generations of women to follow her. She worked as a bookkeeper by trade for Art’s Grocery, Alcoa and the University of Washington.
In 1967, the family moved to Longview, Wash. Helen then went to work as the bookkeeper for Longview Paint & Varnish/Wiltech until retiring in 1992.
After retirement Helen and Roger enjoyed their property at Hood Canal and their timeshare on Kauai with their children, grandchildren and even great grandchildren. Both places brought joy and produced many good memories with those they loved most. In addition, they found time to travel in their motorhome around the U.S. Helen and Roger also felt blessed to visit Scotland, Ireland, England, France and Germany, all places linked to their heritage, as well as a cruise to the Panama Canal. For ten years of their retirement they lived in Elma, Wash., where they enjoyed their beautiful yard and the friendships they made there. In 2016 they returned to Longview to live at The Canterbury Inn.
Helen was an avid reader who once aspired to be a librarian. She was accepted to Whitworth College in 1949 but chose to marry Roger and move to Cheyenne and start their family instead. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and camping with her family. In later years, she enjoyed having more time to spend with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The times family members came to share their beloved island of Kauai with them were some of Helen’s happiest.
She is survived by her four children, Gale Andersen of Longview, Roger S. Gieseke (Fran) of Olympia, David Gieseke (Callie) of Winlock and Alice Beck (Kevin) of Florence, Ore.; seven grandchildren Matthew Herman (Aly)of Anchorage AK, Amy Gautreau (John) of Baltimore, MD., Sarah Newport (Matt) of Tacoma, Mollie Reischman (John) of Spokane, Jacob Gieseke (Stephanie) of Chehalis , Ashlee Gieseke of Winlock, and Kathryn Amaro (Miguel) of Vancouver, Wash., and 14 great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Roger, her parents, LeRoy and Hazel Stewart and both her brothers, Alvin and Dean Stewart.
A celebration of life and grave side services will be held in Yakima, WA sometime in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632
