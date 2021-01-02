Helen Gieseke

June 8, 1931 – December 3, 2020

Helen June Stewart Gieseke passed peacefully at home on December 3, 2020.

She was born in Yakima, Wash., on June 8, 1931. She attended school in Cowiche Wash., where she met her future husband, Roger L. Gieseke at Highland High School. (They were locker partners.)

On December 28, 1949 they were married in Yakima, Wash. After their marriage they resided in Cheyenne, WY where Roger was stationed in the Air Force. Their first two children were born there.

In 1953 the family moved to Seattle. Helen was a role model of the working woman in the 50’s and 60’s, doing her best to balance work and home life, as did generations of women to follow her. She worked as a bookkeeper by trade for Art’s Grocery, Alcoa and the University of Washington.

In 1967, the family moved to Longview, Wash. Helen then went to work as the bookkeeper for Longview Paint & Varnish/Wiltech until retiring in 1992.