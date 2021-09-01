Feb. 21, 1930 — Aug. 21, 2021

Longtime local resident Helen Ardell Holmes, 91, of Longview passed away Aug. 21, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center.

She was born Feb. 21, 1930, in Tonasket, Wash., to David and Martha (Gruetzmacher) Catlin. She married William Holmes in Tonasket in 1950, and they moved to the local area more than 70 years ago.

Helen had a strong work ethic and was a dedicated nurse’s aid with The Frontier for 20 years. She loved taking care of her home and family, and gardening. She was known for her green thumb and was especially proud of her roses. She also enjoyed shopping trips; playing pinochle; and tatting, sharing her creations with family and friends.

Helen is survived by seven children, Bill Holmes (Darr), Linda Allen (Rocky), Peggy Candis (Corky), David Holmes (Kathy), Robert Holmes (Sandy), Don Holmes and John Holmes; 18 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Holmes in 1997; a son, James Holmes; a daughter, Polly Holmes; five sisters; and two brothers.

Helen will be laid to rest next to William during a private graveside service at Longview Memorial Park.