Nov. 5, 1980 — Feb. 28, 2022

Heidi Amber Sullivan, 41, of Stevensville, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Heidi was born November 5, 1980, in Montebello, California to Richard and Jody Pitts. She obtained a master of arts degree through Pioneer Pacific College.

Heidi married Zac Sullivan on July 31, 2011, in Clackamas County, Oregon. She was a clinic manager for Community Medical Service in Missoula, Montana, where she served her community. Heidi’s hobbies included spending time in the outdoors with her family, raising her Irish wolf hounds and growing her business.

Heidi is survived by her family, Zac Sullivan, Caleb Taylor, Chloe Taylor and Remmington Sullivan. She also is survived by her parents, Richard and Jody Pitts; as well as her brothers, Rick, Randell and Russ Pitts.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Lone Rock Bible Church with Pastor Brad Rhodda officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church.

The family suggests memorial donations in Heidi’s name be made to the Heidi Sullivan Memorial Fund at the Stevensville branch of Clearwater Credit Union. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.