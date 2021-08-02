Heidi E. Hughes

June 16, 1974 — June 18, 2021
We lost a beautiful soul far before her time. She was loved by so many and she will be missed by many more.
Please all know she loved you all.
So "Let's Live and Let Live" and live our lives to the fullest as she would want us to, and be good to one another.
We're still waiting on the toxicology report. Can't believe what everybody says to be facts. Rumors spread like wild fire. It is the facts that end the flames. We all know what we think, but let's please wait for the facts.
There will be a service at 7 p.m. August 7, 2021. Take Industrial Way toward I-5, then take the Gerhart Gardens exit, look for the balloons on the right before you drive under the bridge. Please do not block the pathway between the cement blocks and the balloons so that others may drive down closer to the service.
Thank you to her friend Rhonda Chisholm, her cousin Victoria Calvert; and her cousin, Rachel Bodaine. And thank you to the Pentecostal Church on Ocean Beach Highway Longview, Wash.
