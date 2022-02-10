Heidemarie Stockdale

Heidemaire left us suddenly on January 29. She was a graduate of Kelso High School, class of 1961. She attended Lower Columbia College, worked at the Cowlitz PUD for 35 years, was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Longview Girls Softball, was a founding member of the building/fundraising of the Seventh Avenue Park for girls softball/soccer, was a USA Softball JO Commissioner for District 7's state of Washington softball for 35 years and was a volunteer for girls softball for more than 45 years.