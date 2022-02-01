Jan. 29, 1941 — Jan. 29, 2022

Hazel White, formally of Clatskanie, Oregon, died peacefully on her 81st birthday, in her daughter, Holly’s home in Gresham, Oregon, after a two-year battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

She was raised in Rapid City, South Dakota, and moved to Oregon where her parents, Larry and Rose Morehouse, owned restaurants and hotels. The last being the Do-Re Café in St. Helens, Oregon. She married Allen White of Pilot Rock, Oregon, in 1955. They raised their six kids on a “dirt farm” on McKay Creek until 1969, moved to California and then to Clatskanie where Allen secured a position at the Wauna paper mill.

The Whites started “White’s Worm Farm” in 1975, at Port Westward, where they raised and shipped red worms to China to be processed into baking flour that was pure protein. Hazel and Allen were featured for their worm business with a local TV magazine named “Faces and Places,” interviewed by Mary Starrett. They also created a business of delivering earthworms to numerous bait shops, and mini-marts along the Oregon and Washington coast.

Allen preceded her in death. She moved to Prineville, Oregon, and lived there until her death. Hazel was well known in Prineville for her love of line dancing, teaching several hundred students to dance. She taught when she could until after her 80th birthday while on chemotherapy. She stopped only because of COVID. She had a beautiful fenced garden she loved to spend time in with her cats, and of course, her friends and family.

She was an incredibly loving mother to Cathy Ortiz (Posiden), Anna Connor (Gene), Larry White (Jenny), Jack White (Mylene) and Joseph Anthony “Tony White” Merkwan, (Pam). She had a combination of 48 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Donations in Hazel’s honor may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church, 2241 N. Main St., Prineville, OR 97754, Attn: Clara, for Hazel’s great-grandchildren to attend a youth outreach this summer; to Dayspring Christian Center, 7801 N. Seventh St., Terrebonne, OR 97760, for the orphanage; or to GlobalOutreach.org.

A celebration of life, open to the public, will be held in February in Clatskanie.