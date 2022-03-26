 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hayward Harris

Dec. 15, 1939 — Dec. 28, 2021

A graveside service takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Whittle Hubbard Cemetery located at 322 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock, Washington. A fellowship time takes place afterward at the Pleasant Hill Grange located at 4741 Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso, Washington. Food and beverages will be provided.

