Harvey Vodrup

Jan. 6, 1953 — Dec. 30, 2021

Harvey passed after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by brothers Ken (Linda) Vodrup and Paul (Heidi) Vodrup; nephews Matt Vodrup, Mark (Dena) Vodrup, Brian Vodrup, and John (Monica) Vodrup; niece Bethany Vodrup; and family matriarch Margery Pease, age 96, of Billings, Montana.

Harvey was preceded in death by his mother Rose Hansen and adopted father Arnold Vodrup.

Harvey was born in Butte, Montana, and moved to Longview with his mother and brother when he was 4 years old, to to be with uncle Stephen James Harvey. He graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1971, attended Evergreen State College in Olympia, and moved to Portland, Oregon, where he worked many years in the Good Samaritan Hospital system which he retired from in 2019.

Harvey was known for his sense of humor and wit, and will be greatly missed. During his youth he spent many summers at his Uncle Bill’s resort/ranch near Butte where he developed a great love of horses. He called that the best time of his life.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. April 9 in the First Christian Church fellowship hall, 2000 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview, Washington.