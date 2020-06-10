Harry O'Neill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 18, 1927 – June 4, 2020

Harry Keith O’Neill was born in Los Angeles, California to Joseph Harry and Elsie Mae (Kellogg) O’Neill on July 18, 1927. His father moved the family to Ridgetown, Ontario, where Harry graduated from Ridgetown High School after completing courses in English Literature & Composition, Latin & French, Chemistry, Math, Surveying, History, Farm Economics, Woodworking, Geography and plant grafting.

The “singing carpenter” was a name given by those who worked with Harry and it was apropos of everything he loved. He embodied the goal of excellence in engineering and the arts, striving to do his best and enjoying himself as he did.

In his youth, Harry had a sharp attention to detail and enjoyed building things. He built 50 models of the war planes used during WW II, so teachers could use them for identification. The Principal of the school gave the job to Harry, as he knew the speed, wingspan and armament of all foreign aircraft.

After graduating, he worked hard clearing snow from sidewalks and working on a farm, plowing, planting, and raising fifteen hundred chickens. Later, he was hired by the New York Central railway, tamping ties and laying new rails.