Harry O'Neill

July 18, 1927 – June 4, 2020
Harry Keith O’Neill was born in Los Angeles, California to Joseph Harry and Elsie Mae (Kellogg) O’Neill on July 18, 1927. His father moved the family to Ridgetown, Ontario, where Harry graduated from Ridgetown High School after completing courses in English Literature & Composition, Latin & French, Chemistry, Math, Surveying, History, Farm Economics, Woodworking, Geography and plant grafting.
The “singing carpenter” was a name given by those who worked with Harry and it was apropos of everything he loved. He embodied the goal of excellence in engineering and the arts, striving to do his best and enjoying himself as he did.
In his youth, Harry had a sharp attention to detail and enjoyed building things. He built 50 models of the war planes used during WW II, so teachers could use them for identification. The Principal of the school gave the job to Harry, as he knew the speed, wingspan and armament of all foreign aircraft.
After graduating, he worked hard clearing snow from sidewalks and working on a farm, plowing, planting, and raising fifteen hundred chickens. Later, he was hired by the New York Central railway, tamping ties and laying new rails.
After WW II ended, he went to Minnesota on vacation, bought a Model A roadster and worked his way across the US helping farmers harvest their crops, eventually arriving in Kelso, WA at the invitation of his uncle Robert Kellogg. He passed all of the required subjects and was the first in Cowlitz County to become a journeyman carpenter in just two years. His uncle showed him all the tricks of the trade, and soon Harry was foreman on large industrial projects at the mills in town. He also learned valuable hunting skills from Bob, who would invite him on trips to Mount St. Helens on weekends.
His interest in aviation led him to join the Twin City Flying Club with twelve other members, and after quickly getting his pilot’s license, was elected President. His love of aviation led him to become a certified instrument rated, multi engine, flight instructor and purchase a high performance Beechcraft Bonanza for traveling. He was briefly an air traffic controller, but returned to construction when he was offered a job as superintendent, replacing a two-hundred foot long bridge over the Cedar River in Renton, WA. After that was finished, Harry redesigned the railroad system for Bethlehem Steel.
He then got a call from Venezuela to be a concrete supervisor for an aluminum plant being built in the center of the country. He took his family down for two years and was promoted to be the civil superintendent for the whole project. While in Venezuela, he became friends with missionaries who asked if he could fly into Central America, to the Pemon Tribe, to help a sick girl. Harry happily complied after the villagers cleared a runway. He made the landing with no problem on the impromptu runway, but he was forced to take off downwind and narrowly missed some stumps at the end by two feet.
Harry helped complete many other projects as Superintendent/Assistant Superintendent, including the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Oakland, CA, and the Citicorp Center in San Francisco before settling in as the Superintendent of Public Works and Airport Manager for the City of Kelso from 1985 to 1993. His last civil project was as a part time consultant and inspector of the Multimodal Transportation facility at the Kelso Depot. After retiring, he built storage units on his property in Woodland.
When he was not working, Harry and his wife Daphne enjoyed vacations to Hawaii and Mexico. They especially enjoyed dancing with a group of friends at the Moose to the music of the “King Brothers”, and the Elks. In addition to his love of flying his beloved Beechcraft Bonanza, he enjoyed woodworking, building a grandfather clock out of a black walnut tree from his uncle Bob’s property. He also had a talent for drawing in pencil and charcoal, and oil painting. And he especially enjoyed playing his guitar and singing.
Harry passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 in Castle Rock, WA, in the last house he built, with Daphne by his side.
Harry is survived by his wife Daphne, son Danny (Judy) O’Neill, daughter Sharon (David) Gregory, sons Eric and Lee O’Neill, stepsons Rod and Ken Falter, stepdaughter Rene’ (Steve) Chadly, nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Fred, Jimmy and Bob, sisters Joy Kerr, Clarice Moore, Mary Simpson, Pat Fuller and Peggy O’Neill, daughter Linda Melville, his first wife Ruth, stepdaughter Christy Stone, and granddaughter Kylyn Johnson.
A private graveside service at Kalama Cemetery has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Harry will be dearly missed and remembered as kind and generous with his expertise, tools, labor, or financially to anyone in need.
A special thank you for the loving care from Jackie Pruitt, daughter-in-law Kimberly Falter, friend Vic Curry, PeaceHealth Hospice for all their support, and to all the caregivers at Amada.
Godspeed “singing carpenter”
