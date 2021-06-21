June 9, 1920 — June 16, 2021

Harry Allen Durham, 101, of Longview, Wash., went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2021.

Harry was born June 9, 1920, in Helena, Mont., to Oakley Hugh Durham and Lula Bea Durham. He graduated from Ronan High School in Montana, then attended the University of Montana, graduating shortly before the United States entered World War II. Harry entered the U.S. Army Air Corps as a Second Lieutenant, having earned that rank in college through Advanced ROTC. He served for four years at an air base in England, eventually being promoted to Executive Officer over that air group. Harry served stateside in the Air Corps Reserves for 20 years before retiring from the military as a Lieutenant Colonel.