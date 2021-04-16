October 6, 1987 — April 12, 2021

Harrison Milton William Marko passed away at the age of 33 on Monday April 12, 2021.

Harrison was known for his enormous heart, his listening ear and the love of his family. He was born October 6, 1987, in Longview. He attended Longview Christian, Barnes Elementary School, Huntington Middle School and Kelso High School, graduating in 2006.

Growing up, Harrison was on the Killer Whales Swim Club. He played little league football, basketball and baseball. And then he found his love of tennis and playing ping pong with his Dad. He spent his teenage years working at Gaither Pool and at the Mint Valley Racquetball club. When he wasn’t working, he was either long boarding, camping, fishing or boating.

As a child, he spent his summers camping on the family boat, tubing and swimming. His sister helped him find a love of music. His first official concert was to the Gorge to see Pearl Jam, a thrill he talked about on a regular basis.

In his later years, he found another love of wood burning and creation. Any time he had was spent with his son, playing on all the rivers, lakes and streams. Harrison loved being on the water. His final wish is to be on “all the rivers.”