October 6, 1987 — April 12, 2021
Harrison Milton William Marko passed away at the age of 33 on Monday April 12, 2021.
Harrison was known for his enormous heart, his listening ear and the love of his family. He was born October 6, 1987, in Longview. He attended Longview Christian, Barnes Elementary School, Huntington Middle School and Kelso High School, graduating in 2006.
Growing up, Harrison was on the Killer Whales Swim Club. He played little league football, basketball and baseball. And then he found his love of tennis and playing ping pong with his Dad. He spent his teenage years working at Gaither Pool and at the Mint Valley Racquetball club. When he wasn’t working, he was either long boarding, camping, fishing or boating.
As a child, he spent his summers camping on the family boat, tubing and swimming. His sister helped him find a love of music. His first official concert was to the Gorge to see Pearl Jam, a thrill he talked about on a regular basis.
In his later years, he found another love of wood burning and creation. Any time he had was spent with his son, playing on all the rivers, lakes and streams. Harrison loved being on the water. His final wish is to be on “all the rivers.”
Harrison had a tremendously hearted soul who leaves behind a son, Oliver; parents Larry and Nancy; sister Heidi and Peter Tokarz; two nephews, Marko and Miles; grandmother, Lois; and lots of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He loved his best friends in life, Caleb Friberg, Walter Haas and Jordan Beaver.
Harrison is preceded in death by grandparents Donald Marko, and Rockne and Mona Foshaug.
A graveside service will be held at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. Friday April 23, 2021. A gathering at Larry and Nancy’s will be directly following.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Community Home Health and Hospice. www.chhh.org
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.