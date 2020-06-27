Harriet Curtis

Starting their married life in a small trailer, Gil worked for the railroad while Harriet taught children in rural schools. In 1959, they found the farm of their dreams on Parkdale Road in Rainier, Oregon, and settled down to start a large family—ultimately raising 12 children there. Harriet and Gil served together in Catholic ministry, taught religious education, became lifetime Beaver Valley Grange members, and also raised cattle and hay. She earned her master’s in Special Education after her youngest son was born, taught his kindergarten class, and continued her lifetime love of teaching and tutoring until she retired in 2006. Many Rainier High School students credited Harriet with helping them finish the coursework in order to graduate.

Gil, who worked at Longview Fibre paper mill and later as a mail carrier in Rainier, passed away in May 2019—just short of his 91st birthday. Harriet died at home on the afternoon of June 10, 2020.

She was loved dearly by her husband, their eight daughters and four sons. We continue to hold this love in our hearts. Mom always prayed and sang as she tucked us in bed at night. She got up early to cook a hot breakfast before we went to school, read to us, helped with homework, and never failed to listen lovingly to our problems and dreams.