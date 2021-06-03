 Skip to main content
Harold Leroy Frederickson
Harold Leroy Frederickson

July 3, 1941 — November 24, 2020

Leroy was the son of Harold Lester and Marie Frederickson. He lived most of the past 50 years in the Longview, Washington, area. He was always ready to help others, eager to share the gospel, part mechanic, part farmer, part dreamer, part traveler. He is survived by his three children, Lisa, Chris and Don; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

His parents and sister Loretta preceded him in death. His sister Sandy passed away in January 2021.

