Harold Keith Starnes

Feb. 14, 1955 — March 17, 2022

Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of H. Keith Starnes.

Keith graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1973. He served in the Army from 1975 to 1978. He currently worked for CRST Trucking. Keith loved all things outdoors, including hunting, fishing, skiing and gardening. He was known as “The Fishin’ ” Fool of Cowlitz County. He also volunteered at the Humane Society of Cowlitz Humane.

Keith is survived by his wife, Donna; children from a previous marriage, Katie Starnes (Lucas Chazot) Lyon, France, Travis (Amanda) Starnes; stepdaughter, DaNicia Sheldon; daughter-in-law Tiffany Starnes; three sisters, Phyllis (Dean) Burchett, Trena (Tom) Jensen, and Julie (Tony) LeFevre; and six grandchildren with one on the way. Keith was preceded in death by his son, Nicolas Starnes; and his parents, Harold and Lessie (Brackett) Starnes.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. April 9 at Calvary Chapel, 902 Ash St, Kelso, Washington.