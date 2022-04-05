Harold Keith Starnes

Feb. 14, 1955 — March 17, 2022
Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of H. Keith Starnes.
Keith graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1973. He served in the Army from 1975 to 1978. He currently worked for CRST Trucking. Keith loved all things outdoors, including hunting, fishing, skiing and gardening. He was known as “The Fishin’ ” Fool of Cowlitz County. He also volunteered at the Humane Society of Cowlitz Humane.
Keith is survived by his wife, Donna; children from a previous marriage, Katie Starnes (Lucas Chazot) Lyon, France, Travis (Amanda) Starnes; stepdaughter, DaNicia Sheldon; daughter-in-law Tiffany Starnes; three sisters, Phyllis (Dean) Burchett, Trena (Tom) Jensen, and Julie (Tony) LeFevre; and six grandchildren with one on the way. Keith was preceded in death by his son, Nicolas Starnes; and his parents, Harold and Lessie (Brackett) Starnes.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. April 9 at Calvary Chapel, 902 Ash St, Kelso, Washington.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.