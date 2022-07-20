Harold "Jerry" Dean Fittro

March 9, 1943 — July 8, 2022

Harold Dean Fittro, aka Jerry, was born March 9, 1943, in Killdeer, North Dakota, to Ernest Leroy Fittro and Hilda Mankie Fittro. He joined his 11 siblings making the move to the Longview area in 1945 where he was to get three more siblings. He passed away July 8, 2022, at home with his wife at his side.

He received his education in the local area. At Catlin Elementary School, he met and became lifelong friends with Dan Laulainen in the fourth grade. He dropped out of school to work at Mint Valley with his father. He worked at Carl DeSpain’s Texaco Station and later took a job at Reynolds Metals Reduction Division Plant. He received his GED and retired after 30 years.

He married Kathy Fitchett in January 1967. They had three children: David Dean, Michelle Lynn “Missy,” and Jill Kathleen “JillyWilly.” Jerry loved his family, enjoyed family/friends, hunting, camping, shuffleboard, cars, his ski boat, and his jeep(s). Jerry coached his son, David’s, little league team and was so proud of his children and their achievements. Jerry and Kathy separated in 1978.

Jerry married Caroline Albright in 1987 at Logan Shoals Vista Point, Lake Tahoe. He then became a stepfather to Jody and Scott Albright. We were empty nesters. We bought a home together and spent many years renovating the inside. Jerry spent an entire summer redoing the back yard including a new fence. Jerry enjoyed maintaining our home and yard, doing so until his health prevented him from doing it. Jerry enjoyed cooking and shared recipes with many a friend. Jerry loved his family gatherings every June in Reno. What fun!

As our grandchildren came along, we so enjoyed each others grandchildren with many trips to local playgrounds and watching their soccer/little league/flag football games and their school plays. Jerry was a happy grandfather to Even and Davis Arbini, and Sydney and Bryan Fittro. He also loved his stepgrandchildren Ashley, Kaylee, Emily, Megan and Jessica Albright. We were also great-grandparents to Shay Lee and Remy Ann Wisdom, Trenton Albright, and Bennettt and Harrison Cody.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Bill Fittro, Bob Fittro and wife Nita, Shorty “Don” Fittro and wife Jeanene and Jack Fittro; six sisters: Betty and John Harris, Dorothy and Ed Slade, Grace Underwoood, Karen Fittro, Jude and Bob Hall, and Gloria Melville; three nephews: Randy White, Steve Fittro and Rodney Fittro; and a niece, Roxanne Fuqua.

Survivors include his children; sister Margie Graves of Arkansas; sister Gladys and husband Pete White of Longview; sister, Jan Knudson of Vancouver; brother, Roger of California; brother-in-law, Marv Melville; sister-in-law, Glenda Fittro; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; wife, Caroline; and special friend, Dan Laulainen.

We felt our life was blessed: Grandchildren are God’s way of compensating us for growing old and the happiest moments of our lives have been in the flow of affection among friends.

A celebration of life takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday July 30, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, donate to your favorite charity and “buy a friend a coffee/drink, love more, laugh more, and smile more”. — Jerry