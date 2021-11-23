Harold Edward White

April 17, 1949 — Nov. 9, 2021
Harold was born on April 17, 1949, in Longview to Viola White and Harold Elroy White. On November 9, 2021, he passed at his home in Longview surrounded by his family. His working career began in 1968 with Reynolds Metals Aluminum Company, where he worked for 33 years. In 2002, he moved on to spend the next 18 years serving in a position with C&C Logging.
When not working, which he truly enjoyed, he loved spending time hunting, fishing, playing cards and being with friends and family. He is remembered for his sense of humor, positivity, kindness, consideration for others, selflessness, and a voice of reason. Anyone who crossed his path, regardless of relationship or connection, was met with his contagious smile and knew they had a lifelong friend in Chub. His wisdom and affinity for companionship will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judy White; daughters Cori McDonald (Rob), Melissa White, Becci Burckhardt and Kim Graves-Mathenia (Ricky); siblings JoAnn Reid, Barbara Johnson (John) and Terry White (Vicki); grandchildren Zac and Max McDonald, Jesse White, Brayden Garver, Gordon Murray Jr. (Echo), Evan, Adam and Laura Burckhardt, and Brenna Graves; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Debi White; and siblings Annabelle (Annie) Rapp, Auther (Bud) and Robert (Bob) Amundson and Carol West. There will be no funeral service at his request. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview
