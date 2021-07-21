 Skip to main content
Harold C. Mackey
Dec. 27, 1926 — July 10, 2021

Harold C. Mackey, 94, of Kelso, died at the Hospice Care Center on July 10, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Barbara at home; a daughter, Carol Hayes of Seattle; and a brother, Gary Mackey of Vancouver.

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Steele Chapel. Inurnment will take place at Willamette National Cemetery.

For the full obituary, please visit the Longview Memorial Park website.

